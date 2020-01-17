On Rohith’s Death Anniversary, Prof Asks Why No Quotas At IIM-A

The enlightened alumni of Indian Institutes of Management (including several dozens from IIMA), inspired by Rohith's sacrifice vowed to shine the spotlight on structures of exclusion at their own alma mater.

For four years now, our alums and students have been reminding us that IIMs have possibly the most unrepresentative faculty body across all major institutions in the country. I attach below the faculty social composition at IIMs as of December 2019 (this is self-reported data by various IIMs, obtained under RTI). You will agree with me that the current faculty composition at IIMs is consistent with those produced by the erstwhile apartheid regime in South Africa.