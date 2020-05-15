Open Book Exam Likely for Final-Year Students at Delhi University

Final year examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the University of Delhi (DU) is likely to be conducted online through an Open Book Examination (OBE) Format in case the situation does not return to normal, the varsity said in a statement on Thursday, 14 May.

DU also said that all final year UG and PG examinations, including those for students of the School of Open Learning and the Non Collegiate Women Education Board will begin from 1 July 2020. The exams will be conducted across three sessions in a day, including on Sundays. The Open Book Format, it said, would be explored if the situation doesn’t appear to be normal by then.