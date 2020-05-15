Open Book Exam Likely for Final-Year Students at Delhi University
Final year examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the University of Delhi (DU) is likely to be conducted online through an Open Book Examination (OBE) Format in case the situation does not return to normal, the varsity said in a statement on Thursday, 14 May.
DU also said that all final year UG and PG examinations, including those for students of the School of Open Learning and the Non Collegiate Women Education Board will begin from 1 July 2020. The exams will be conducted across three sessions in a day, including on Sundays. The Open Book Format, it said, would be explored if the situation doesn’t appear to be normal by then.
However, speaking on the condition of anonymity, a top university official said that DU is planning to send the questions through online mode for students, who can then download the paper, write their responses and submit it within two hours.
Regarding exams for students of the first and second year, DU said that a decision on it would be communicated in due process.
Earlier, the UGC had issued an advisory to universities saying that they could explore options to conduct college exams online, while ensuring that everyone is able to access the internet.
However, for students of intermediate semesters (first and second year,) the UGC had given universities the option of cancelling exams and allowed them to evaluate students on the basis of internal assessment, if the situation did not get any better.
