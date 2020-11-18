Online Learning Provides No Actual Education in India, Says Study

Online education is ineffective is providing any actual education in India, says a study conducted by Azim Premji University across 5 states, 26 districts and 1,522 schools.

The study, titled “Myths of Online Education”, said that about 60 percent of the respondents who were enrolled in government schools said that they could not access online education.

The study also found that lack of access to smartphones for individual or shared use was the most common reason for children not being able to attend online classes.