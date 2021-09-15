OnePlus 9RT Expected to Launch on 15 October: Check Price and Specifications
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 33,870.
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 9RT in India soon. As per a new leak, the phone is expected to launch on 15 October 2021.
Tipster Steve H McFly tweeted that the tentative date of OnePlus 9RT launch is 15 October. Earlier, some reports also claimed the launch to happen in October.
As per the information revealed last month by tipster Mukul Sharma, a new OnePlus smartphone with model number 'MT2111' was spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. "OnePlus MT2111 (possibly the 9 RT) visits the Indian BIS certification," he tweeted.
OnePlus 9RT: Price in India (Expected)
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 33,870) for 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,260) for 8GB + 256GB variant, reported Gadgets360.
OnePlus 9RT: Specifications (Expected)
OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is rumoured to use Snapdragon 870 processor.
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65W fast charging.
The smartphone will reportedly feature a triple-rear camera setup with the primary lens of 50MP.
As per the rumours, it will be based on Android 12.
