Odisha Resumes Schools for Classes 10, 12 in View of Board Exams
Teachers have been given a goal to complete the syllabus of their respective subjects in 100 days.
The Odisha government, on Friday, 8 January, decided to reopen schools for the students of classes 10 and 12, as they will soon be appearing for their board examinations. Schools were reopened after a gap of around nine months and will function with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, reported PTI, quoting a senior state government official.
The administration has taken precautions like arranging seats with suitable spaces between them, which will conform to social distancing norms. Everyone entering the school campuses will have to use face masks and hand sanitisers. Teachers have been given a goal to complete the syllabus of their respective subjects in 100 days. The syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent.
Samir Ranjan Dash, School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha, also announced that classes will be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays as well, with not more that 20-25 students.
Necessary Guidelines for Hostels
- Students should be allowed to avail hostel facility only after obtaining written consent from their parents/guardians.
- Screening of every boarder is compulsory before they start staying at the hostel. Only asymptomatic students should be allowed to join.
- Alternate arrangements are to be made if existing hostels do not have adequate facilities complying with social distancing rules.
- Students and staff to be screened everyday.
- A counselor teacher or a Counselor should regularly visit the hostel to keep a check on the mental health of the students.
- Kitchen/mess staff should wear a mask during washing, cooking, cleaning, cutting and serving meals.
The official further told PTI that the government has directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to organise regular heath check-ups at schools.
