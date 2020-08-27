Odisha Slashes School Syllabus by 30 Percent for 2020-21 Session

Following the disruption in studies due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha government on Wednesday, 26 August, announced a 30 percent reduction in the syllabus for students of Class 1 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the syllabus has been slashed as per the recommendations of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Board of Secondary Education (BSE), and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

“The decision has been taken following the approval of expert committees. The new syllabus will be available on BSE, CHSE, and SCERT websites,” Dash said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has also slashed the syllabus for Class 1-12 students in the current academic session.

As for schools that have remained closed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said that their reopening will be considered when the Centre issues the necessary directions.