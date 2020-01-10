Download UGC NET E-Certificate & JRF Awards from ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The National Test Agency has released the e-certificates and JRF award letters for the candidates who have successfully cleared the UGC NET 2019 December examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination and were able to qualify the UGC NET 2019 December exam can now check and download the e-certificates and JRF award from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2019 exam was conducted between 2 December and 6 December, 2019. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET 2019 exam. The NET e-certificates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) has a validity of three from the date of result declaration, whereas, the Assistant Professor e-certificate has lifetime validity.
Steps to Download NTA UGC NET E-Certificate & JRF Award
- Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘E-certificates and JRF award letters for qualified candidates of UGC NET June 2019 exam’.
- It will redirect you to a new page.
- Fill in the required details.
- After submitting your information, the UGC NET certificate and JRF Award will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a print out for future reference.
The UGC NET e-certificate adds an advantage for the candidates, because by acquiring this e-certificate they can apply for Assistant Professor in any institution and can also apply for a PhD program in any university.
