NTA to Re-Conduct UGC NET 2021 Kannada Paper
NTA is scheduled to re-conduct the UGC NET 2021 Kannada paper. Read on for new exam dates and relevant information.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced its decision to re-conduct the UGC-NET 2021 Kannada paper on Sunday, 26 December 2021.
The reason for this decision is that the UGC NET exam for the Kannada paper could not be held at some centres across India owing to technical issues. Hence, the administrative body has decided to conduct the exams again for these candidates.
Currently, the UGC NET 2021 phase 2 exams are underway and are expected to end on 27 December 2021. Post this, the third phase of the UGC NET 2021 shall be held on 4 January 2022 and 5 January 2022, but the admit cards for the same have not been released yet.
Moreover, in the absence of any particular date released by NTA for the rescheduled UGC NET 2021 Kannada paper exams, all students are advised to regularly visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, in order to not miss any important update.
Nevertheless, candidates must be rest assured that the new admit cards along with the new examination dates shall be announced by NTA soon.
For more information on the UGC NET 2021 exams, please check this space regularly as well as visit the official websites of NTA mentioned above.
In case of any queries, candidates may reach out to the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
