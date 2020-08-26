NTA Releases Admit Cards for NEET UG: Here’s How You Can Check
NEET UG will be conducted on 13 September across 3,843 centres.
Admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 26 August. Students who have registered for the medical entrance test can now visit NTA’s website and download their respective admit cards.
Where & how to download?
- Visit the official website www.ntaneet.nic.in
- Click on the download admit card option, towards the left of the page
- Enter application number, date of birth, password & security pin
- Click on the submit button and the admit card will appear on screen.
Is there a chance of exams being postponed?
According to the NTA, NEET UG will be conducted as scheduled on 13 September 2020.
On Tuesday, 25 August, the agency said that the number of examination centres have been increased from 2,546 to 3,843, while adding that the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.
What are the guidelines I must follow on exam day?
According to guidelines issued by the NTA, an aspirant must carry a written self-declaration stating that they do not have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, have not come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus or had any symptom(s) in the recent past.
This declaration has to be made by the aspirant themselves and should not be confused with a COVID-19 test report or medical fitness certificate.
What safety measures have been put in place?
Admit cards are to be issued with staggered time slots, which means that although the exam will start at the same time for everyone, aspirants will be divided into groups and will have different reporting times. This measure has been taken to avoid overcrowding.
Thermal screening of all students and staff will also be carried out.
What if my body temperature is high?
- If the body temperature of a student exceeds 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, the aspirant will be taken to a separate room. If the temperature doesn’t come down after some time, the student will be allowed to write the test in an isolation room.
- Students without any symptoms or temperature will proceed for frisking and then will make way to the registration hall in batches of 15 girls and 15 boys in different registration rooms. They will also have to sanitise hands with soap before entering the exam hall.
- Students are allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, a face mask and a 50 ml bottle of sanitizer and will have to maintain a six-feet distance while entering the hall. They will also be given a fresh three-ply mask before entering and will have to discard the old ones.
