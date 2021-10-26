NTA Releases DUET Answer Key 2021 for MPhil, PhD; Raise Objections by 27 October
DUET 2021 was conducted by NTA from 26 September to 1 October 2021 in computer based test (CBT) mode.
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 25 October released the provisional answer keys of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for admission in MPhil/ PhD programmes in the University of Delhi (DU).
NTA has also released question papers of MPhil/PhD and recorded responses of candidates along with answer keys.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download answer keys from NTA's official website: nta.ac.in.
How to Download DUET 2021 MPhil/ PhD Answer Key
Visit the official website of NTA: nta.ac.in.
Click on the official DUET 2021 MPhil/PhD answer key notice on the homepage
You will be directed to a PDF (official notice)
Click on the link available in that PDF
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your DUET 2021 form number and date of birth
Click on 'Login'
The Answer keys, question papers, and your recorded responses will appear on your screen
Check your responses according to the answer key
Download and save it for future reference.
Candidates who have any doubt regarding the answer key will be allowed to raise objection(s) against it till 27 October 2021 (up to 11:50 pm). In order to challenge the answer key, candidates are required to pay Rs 200 per question.
"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," reads the official notice released by NTA.
For further clarification related to DUET-2021 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in, the notice added.
