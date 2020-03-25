NTA NEET 2020 UG Exam: Check When and How To Download Admit Card

The National Test Agency (NTA) will release the NEET UG 2020 admit card on the official website on 27 March 2020 as per the official notification. The admit card will be available on the official website - ntaneet.nic.in.

Students who have applied for the NEET 2020 UG exam, can visit the website as soon as the admit card is released. The NEET 2020 UG exam is scheduled for 3 May 2020.

Due to the unforeseen global epidemic, the government of India is postponing exams which are falling in the month of March and April.

But, till now, no such decision of postponement of the NEET 2020 UG exam has been taken by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).