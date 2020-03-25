NTA NEET 2020 UG Exam: Check When and How To Download Admit Card
The National Test Agency (NTA) will release the NEET UG 2020 admit card on the official website on 27 March 2020 as per the official notification. The admit card will be available on the official website - ntaneet.nic.in.
Students who have applied for the NEET 2020 UG exam, can visit the website as soon as the admit card is released. The NEET 2020 UG exam is scheduled for 3 May 2020.
Due to the unforeseen global epidemic, the government of India is postponing exams which are falling in the month of March and April.
But, till now, no such decision of postponement of the NEET 2020 UG exam has been taken by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).
How to Download NEET 2020 UG Admit Card?
- First, visit the official website - ntaneet.nic.in.
- Click on the link 'NEET 2020 UG Admit Card' on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials.
- The respective admit card of the candidate will appear in the screen.
- Check and download the admit card for future reference.
NEET 2020 UG Important Events and Dates
NTA NEET 2020 UG Exam: Prohibited Things
- Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner etc
- Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band etc
- Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc
- Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc
- Any ornaments/metallic item
- Any food items opened or packed, water bottle etc
- Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like microchip, camera, Bluetooth device etc
