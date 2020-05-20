Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday, 20 May, announced the launch of a new app named ‘National Test Abhyaas’ that will provide free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants.The JEE and NEET exams were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown. The app has been launched in an effort for students to prepare for these highly competitive tests, which have since been rescheduled.JEE-Mains exam will be held from 18 to 23 July, while NEET 2020 will be conducted on 26 July.JEE Advanced Exam to Be Held on 23 August: HRD Minister “After receiving multiple requests from students regarding the preparation for competitive exams, I advised @DG_NTA to create an app that would aid students to prepare for these exams efficiently,” the minister tweeted.The HRD minister was receiving a lot of requests from students regarding their concern over the preparation of exams. He asked the national testing agency (NTA) to develop an app for the convenience of aspirants.The app is available for android smartphones and will soon be available for iOS as well. Students can download the app from Google Play Store for free and register themselves.NEET (UG) 2020 Students Can Change Exam City Till 31 May We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.