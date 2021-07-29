JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Re-Exam Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It
JEE Main 2021 (Session 3) Paper 1 (B.E/BTech) exam will be conducted on 3 and 4 August 2021.
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 29 July, released the admit card for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 (Session 3) re-exam for candidates who could not appear for the exam in flood affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra.
Students from the concerned districts can download their admit cards from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 was conducted on 25 and 27 July 2021. However, due to heavy rainfall and floods in above mentioned districts of Maharashtra, NTA decided to postpone the exam for these districts.
On Wednesday, 28 July, NTA announced the new dates for the same.
JEE Main 2021 (Session 3) Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam will be conducted on 3 and 4 August 2021.
"The above examination is being conducted only for the candidates who had examination centres in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra for the JEE (Main) – 2021 Session-3 examination," reads the official notification.
How to Download JEE Main 2021 (Session 3) Exam Admit Card
Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on 'Download Admit Card for Session-3 JEE (Main) April 2021'
Key in you application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on 'Submit'
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
