JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Re-Exam Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 29 July, released the admit card for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 (Session 3) re-exam for candidates who could not appear for the exam in flood affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra.

Students from the concerned districts can download their admit cards from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in