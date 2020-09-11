‘India Not Ready for Digi Education’: Pitroda Calls for Zero Year

EXPEDITE BHARAT NET - Broadband connectivity to panchayats. It's called Bharat Broadband or NOFN. We must expedite and complete that programme. That programme is delayed by several years. So, every panchayat has broadband with 100 MB of bandwidth.

EXTEND KNOWLEDGE NETWORK TO SCHOOLS - Then we need to look at another programme called the National Knowledge Network, where we have spent billions of dollars in building infrastructure to connect all our universities R&D labs. That infrastructure should be extended to schools also.

FOCUS ON TEACHER TRAINING, CONTENT CREATION - Simultaneously, we need to train our teachers. Along with that we need to create right content. Along with that we need to create right platforms. So, you need to start on multiple fronts right now with huge commitment of financial resources.