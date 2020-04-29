No Reason to Oppose Ramayana Leadership Lesson: JNU VC Mamidala
In what many are calling a first, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be organising a webinar on leadership lessons from Ramayana, from 2 to 3 May, between 4:00 to 6:00 pm.
A poster of the event says that that the lessons, to be delivered over video-conferencing platform Zoom, will be presented by the Ramayana School – which describes itself as “an initiative to take the Ramayana to the schools, colleges, & corporates with value-oriented workshops, reflective exercises and quizzes.”
While announcing the webinar on Twitter, JNU Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that Mahatma Gandhi had in 1946 said that lord Ram is “one without a second. He alone is great. There is none greater than He. He is timeless, formless, stainless. Such is my Rama. He alone is my Lord and Master.”
Mamidala Defends Webinar
Later, as reports of the webinar emerged, Mamidala told ANI that “Some people have asked me why there is a webinar on leadership lessons from Ramayan at JNU. During the lockdown period we have conducted several webinars related to COVID-19. This is a part of such series of webinars that we have been conducting.”
“Mahatma Gandhi emphasized how Lord Ram taught us to uphold truth, justice, equality, and equanimity even in adverse situations. When we're fighting COVID we thought there are great lessons to learn from Ramayana to strengthen ourselves. I see no reason why anybody should oppose it,” Mamidala told ANI.
