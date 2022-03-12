No PhD Required For Experts to Teach in Central Universities: UGC Chairperson

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to do away with the mandatory PhD requirement to teach in many Central Universities, the body's Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar told The Times of India.

According to the report, UGC is most likely to bring in new positions like Professors of Practice and Associate Professor of Practice.

“There are many experts who want to teach. There could be so be someone who has implemented large projects and has a lot of on-ground experience, or there could be a great dancer or a musician. But we can't appoint them going by the present rules," Kumar said.