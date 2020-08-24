No NEET Centres in Gulf Nations: SC Asks Govt to Fly in Aspirants

The Supreme Court on Monday, 24 August, directed the Centre to fly in NEET UG aspirants from Middle Eastern countries through the Vande Bharat scheme, while adding that such students and their parents will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine upon their arrival in India.

While refusing to direct the Centre to hold NEET at centres in the Middle East or online, a bench of Justices Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, also allowed the petitioner to approach states seeking relaxation from quarantine restrictions.