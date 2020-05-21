The University of Cambridge on Wednesday, 20 May, said that it has suspended mass lectures for the next academic year and will make available online lectures available to students in order to maintain social distancing, as necessitated by a global outbreak of coronavirus.The statement, issued by Senior Pro-Vice-Chancellor (education) professor Graham Virgo, said that that “lectures will be available online; this system is already in place in some University Departments. Lectures are only one part of the rich education that Cambridge offers and freeing space in lecture halls will allow us to concentrate on delivering small group teaching, lab work and practicals.”Professor Virgo also added that colleges usually offer a wide range of activities and will try to ensure that community life is kept intact, while following social distancing norms.Can Indians Hoping to Study Abroad Find Recourse in Private Univs?He also added that although the university has now opted for online lectures, it will try to “restore the full teaching programme as soon as possible.”Although a number of universities have announced their plans for the fall semester, the Ivy League and Oxford University have still not spelt out heir overall campus reopening strategies public.Meanwhile, last week Harvard Medical School decided to move the fall semester online for students of the first year.COVID-19: Options Before Indian Students Planning to Study Abroad We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.