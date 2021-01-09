No Admission in Three Jharkhand Medical Colleges Inaugurated by PM

Almost two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the inauguration, three medical colleges in Jharkhand have not enrolled students in the 2020-21 academic session, after the National Medical Commission (NMC) prevented these institutions from taking admissions due to ‘deficiencies’ in infrastructure.

In the 2019-20 session, around 580 MBBS seats were allotted across six medical colleges in Jharkhand.