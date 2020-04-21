NMIMS NPAT 2020 BBA Admission Exam Date, Process and Syllabus
The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) NPAT exams which are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate level BBA Course are around the corner on 9 May. The last date for filling the application form for the university is 30 April.
The NPAT exam is an intensive 2-hour long exam where students are tested on their proficiency in English, quantitative and numerical ability and reasoning skills.
Before registering for the exam, you should check your eligibility for the course here.
Following are important dates for the admission procedure for the BBA course:
|Details
|Dates
|Register online (www.nmims.edu/www.npat.in)
|Wednesday, 11th December, 2019
|Last date for editable field (addition in school/program, change of exam date, change of test city)
|Sunday, 26th April, 2020
|Last date of Online Registration
|Thursday, 30th April, 2020
|Call letters available on website (www.nmims.edu/www.npat.in) for NMIMS-NPAT 2020 (5.00 pm onwards)
|Tuesday, 5th May, 2020
|Conduct of online computer based test (Reporting time 8.45 am, Test timing 10.00 to 12.00 noon)
|Saturday 9th & Sunday, 10th May, 2020
|Merit list of candidates selected for admission on website www.nmims.edu / www.npat.in at 5:00pm (I Merit List)
|Friday, 29th May, 2020
|Payment of admission fees (I Merit List) (11:00 am to 4:00 pm)
|30th May - 10th June, 2020
|Declaration of II Merit list of candidates selected for admission on website www.nmims.edu / www.npat.in at 5:00 pm (if necessary)
|Saturday, 13th June, 2020
|Payment of admission fees (II Merit List) (Time 11:00 am to 4:00 pm)
|15th June to 22th June, 2020
|Declaration of III Merit list of candidates selected for admission on website www.nmims.edu / www.npat.in at 5:00 pm (if necessary)
|Wednesday, 26th June, 2020
|Payment of admission fees (III Merit List) (Time 11:00 am to 4:00 pm)
|27th June to 2nd July, 2020
|Commencement of program
|Saturday, 4th July, 2020
|Closure of Admission / Last date of admission
|Monday, 20th July, 2020
Following is the NMIMS NPAT exam pattern:
- NPAT BBA 2020 Exam comprises of 3 sections, namely: Quantitative and Numerical ability, Reasoning and General Intelligence, and Proficiency in English Language.
- Each section carries 40 questions of 1 mark each. Overall, there are 120 questions in each section.
- Aspirants will get 100 minutes to solve 120 questions.
- There will be only objective type questions in the exam (MCQs).
NMIMS NPAT Admission Exam Syllabus
Here is the section- wise syllabus for the NMIMS NPAT admission exam:
Section 1: Proficiency in English Language
- Error Recognition – It includes recognising grammatical structure and usage.
- Applied Grammar – Questions will be based on using prepositions, determiners, connectives, tenses appropriately.
- Vocabulary – In this section, candidates’ grasping power to understand the meaning of underlined words in sentences will be tested
- Contextual Usage – If you know how to use appropriate words in the given context, you will be able to ace the questions from this topic
- Sequencing of Ideas – Here candidates will be required to put ideas into logical sequence by putting jumbled sentences in the correct order
- Reading Comprehension – It is the lengthiest section of the exam, comprising of at least 3 passages of 400-500 words with 5 Questions per Passage. RCs will test how good you are at locating Information, grasping ideas, identifying relationships, interpreting ideas, moods, characteristics of characters, tone of passage, inferring, getting the central theme of the passage.
Section 2: Quantitative and Numerical Ability
- Number System – It includes questions from topics such as Fractions, Surds and Decimals, Number Series.
- Arithmetic – Prepare questions from Percentages, Profit & Loss, Discount, Compound Interest & Annuities, Ratio & Proportions, Time, Work & Distance, 2 D & 3D Figures- Areas & Volumes, to score high in this section.
- Algebra – It comprises topics such as Basic Algebraic Identities, Equations - Linear & Quadratic sequence and Series (AP, GP).
- Sets and Functions – A slightly advanced level topic that will test your aptitude on topics such as Sets, Operations on Sets and their Applications, using Venn Diagrams, functions
- Elementary Statistics & Probability – Here you will see questions on Mean, Mode, and Median, Measures of Dispersion.
- Trigonometry – This is another higher level topic that requires you to be adept at Trigonometric Rations, identities, Height and Distances.
Section 3: Reasoning & General Intelligence
- Critical Thinking – It will test the aptitude of the candidate on the basis of Decision Making questions (take into cognizance various rules/ conditions and take decisions based upon those rules / conditions) as well as Problem Solving ability (to analyse the given information and condense all the information in a suitable form and answer the questions asked).
- Verbal-logical Reasoning – Test-takers will be asked to derive conclusions from logical premises or assess the validity of arguments based on statement of facts
- Data Sufficiency – Here, your judgment ability will be tested based on the information given. You need to zero down whether the info provided is sufficient to answer the question or some additional information is required.
- Numerical Reasoning – Solve Venn Diagrams (identify the class-sub class relationship among given group of items and illustrate it diagrammatically), along with questions on Mathematical Equalities.
- Data Interpretation – As the name suggests, use the information given in graphs and charts to answer the questions.
- Spatial Reasoning – This area needs attention as it will be quite tricky to solve, including questions on Figure Analogy (choosing the figure from the alternatives that match with relationship specified by a given figural pair), Figure Matching / Classification (notice the common quality in figures to be able to match figures or find the odd one out) and Figure Series (to discover a pattern in the formation of figures in a sequence to be able to complete the series / identify the missing figures).