NMIMS NPAT 2020 BBA Admission Exam Date, Process and Syllabus

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) NPAT exams which are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate level BBA Course are around the corner on 9 May. The last date for filling the application form for the university is 30 April.

The NPAT exam is an intensive 2-hour long exam where students are tested on their proficiency in English, quantitative and numerical ability and reasoning skills.

Before registering for the exam, you should check your eligibility for the course here.

Following are important dates for the admission procedure for the BBA course: