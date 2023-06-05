ADVERTISEMENT

NIRF Ranking 2023: List of Top 10 Institutes in India, Top 5 Colleges & More

Check the top 10 institutes in India, top 5 colleges and universities as per the NIRF 2023 Ranking

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 have been released today and the rankings were announced by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. You can check the full list and category-wise rankings on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

The latest rankings include four categories: Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions The rankings as per the subject domains consist of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Planning, Dental, and a new addition -- Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

IIT Madras once again maintained its top position in both the overall and engineering categories. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has once again secured the top position among universities in the NIRF rankings 2023, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia fall on the second and third position.

Let's check the NIRF rankings 2023, the top overall category, top 5 colleges, and top 5 universities.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Institutes, Overall Category

  1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai

  2. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

  3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

  4. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

  6. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

  7. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

  8. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

  9. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

  10. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Universities

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Delhi

  3. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi

  4. Jadavpur University (JU), Kolkata, West Bengal

  5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Colleges

  1. Miranda House, Delhi

  2. Hindu College, Delhi

  3. Presidency College, Chennai

  4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

  5. St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

