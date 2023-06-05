NIRF Ranking 2023: List of Top 10 Institutes in India, Top 5 Colleges & More

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 have been released today and the rankings were announced by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. You can check the full list and category-wise rankings on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.
The latest rankings include four categories: Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions The rankings as per the subject domains consist of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Planning, Dental, and a new addition -- Agriculture and Allied Sectors.
IIT Madras once again maintained its top position in both the overall and engineering categories. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has once again secured the top position among universities in the NIRF rankings 2023, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia fall on the second and third position.
Let's check the NIRF rankings 2023, the top overall category, top 5 colleges, and top 5 universities.
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Institutes, Overall Category
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Delhi
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Universities
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi
Jadavpur University (JU), Kolkata, West Bengal
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Colleges
Miranda House, Delhi
Hindu College, Delhi
Presidency College, Chennai
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
