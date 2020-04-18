NIOS Launches Live TV Education Classes for Students Amid Lockdown

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Saturday, 18 April, partnered with several Direct to Home TV service providers where students can watch recorded and live education programs. Students will also be able to ask questions during the live classes.

The pre-recorded classes will be telecast from 7 am to 1 pm and will be followed by 6 hours of live sessions from 1 pm to 7 pm. Students can actively participate in the class by calling the subject experts on phone numbers which will be displayed on the screen and also through the “Student Portal” of the NIOS website.

Under the SWAYAM’ MOOC platform of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, there are currently three educational TV channels which are available on basic cable:

Panini (#27), Channel Sharda (#28) of NIOS and Channel Kishore Manch (#31) of NCERT. Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators have agreed to air three Swayam Prabha DTH channels on their DTH platform. Now these three Swayam Prabha DTH channels are available through all DTH service providers besides DD-DTH and Jio TV App

Students and their parents can request their DTH 'Service Provider' for these channels without any extra cost as these are free to air channels. The learners can continue their education and learning even sitting at home in this difficult situation arisen due to unfortunate outbreak ofCOVID-19.

The channel number in different DTH service providers are as follows:

In Airtel TV: Channel # 437, Channel # 438 & Channel # 439

In vmVideocon: Channel # 475, Channel # 476, Channel # 477

In Tata sky: Channel # 756 which pops up window for Swayamprabha DTH channels.

In Dish TV: Channel # 946, Channel # 947, Channel # 949, Channel # 950