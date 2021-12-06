NID Admissions 2022: Last Date To Apply Today, 6 December
Last date to apply for the NID admission 2022 is today, 6 December 2021 via the nid.edu portal.
The last date to apply for the admissions to BDes and MDes programmes at the National Institute of Design (NID) is 6 December 2021.
Hence, candidates who are interested, are advised to apply online by visiting the official website of the NID at nid.edu.
NID Admissions 2022: Eligibility for BDes Programmes
Candidates who have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2021–22 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities, etc) from any recognised board of education such as the CBSE, IB, ICSE or equivalent are eligible to apply for any of the BDes courses offered by the NID.
NID Admissions 2022: Eligibility for MDes Programmes
Candidates who have completed their graduation of four-year duration in any specialisation can apply.
Besides this, candidates who have successfully completed a full-time diploma of minimum four-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture after Class 12 or completed a bachelor's degree of minimum three-year duration in any specialisation can apply for the MDes course.
Please read below for a simple step by step procedure to apply for the NID Admissions 2022.
NID Admission 2022: How To Apply
Visit the official website of NID at nid.edu.
Navigate to the 'Admission 2022-23' link available on the homepage.
Sign up for a new account or log in to your existing account.
Enter the required details on the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Make the payment of application fees and submit your application after cross-checking all details.
Download the confirmation page of your NID 2022 application form and take a print out for future reference.
