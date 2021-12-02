ADVERTISEMENT

NID Admission 2022 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply for BDes, MDes Courses

Last date to register for NID admission is 6 December 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for NID Admission 2022 on nid.edu. Image used for representation purpose</p></div>
NID Admission 2022: National Institute of Design (NID) has extended the last date to apply for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in NID.

Interested candidates can now apply for admission in NID till 6 December 2021 (12 noon). "Last Date for submitting online application (without late fee) has been extended upto: 1200 hrs. MON, 6 DEC 2021," reads the admission portal of NID.

Candidates willing to apply for BDes and MDes courses in NIDs can do it on the official website: nid.edu.

How to Apply for NID Admission 2021?

  • Go to the official website of NID: nid.edu

  • Click on 'Admission 2022-23' link on the homepage

  • Then, click on 'admission.nid.edu' link

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Signup'

  • Enter your personal details and register

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Enter your registered email address, password and date of birth

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Download and print the application form for future use

NID Admission 2022: Eligibility Criteria

NID BDes Admission Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for admission in BDes programme in NID academic year 2022-23 should have passed or are going to appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2021–22 in any stream from any recognized board of education.

NID MDes Admission Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for admission in MDes programme in NID academic year 2022-23 should have:

  • Bachelor Degree of minimum 4-year duration in any specialization, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard, or

  • Full-time Diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard, or

  • Bachelor Degree of minimum 3-year duration in any specialization, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard

For more details about NID admission, candidates are advised to check the official website of NID.

