NID Admission 2022 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply for BDes, MDes Courses
Last date to register for NID admission is 6 December 2021.
NID Admission 2022: National Institute of Design (NID) has extended the last date to apply for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in NID.
Interested candidates can now apply for admission in NID till 6 December 2021 (12 noon). "Last Date for submitting online application (without late fee) has been extended upto: 1200 hrs. MON, 6 DEC 2021," reads the admission portal of NID.
Candidates willing to apply for BDes and MDes courses in NIDs can do it on the official website: nid.edu.
How to Apply for NID Admission 2021?
Go to the official website of NID: nid.edu
Click on 'Admission 2022-23' link on the homepage
Then, click on 'admission.nid.edu' link
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Signup'
Enter your personal details and register
Click on 'Login'
Enter your registered email address, password and date of birth
Click on 'Submit'
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and print the application form for future use
NID Admission 2022: Eligibility Criteria
NID BDes Admission Eligibility Criteria
Candidates willing to apply for admission in BDes programme in NID academic year 2022-23 should have passed or are going to appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2021–22 in any stream from any recognized board of education.
NID MDes Admission Eligibility Criteria
Candidates willing to apply for admission in MDes programme in NID academic year 2022-23 should have:
Bachelor Degree of minimum 4-year duration in any specialization, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard, or
Full-time Diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard, or
Bachelor Degree of minimum 3-year duration in any specialization, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard
For more details about NID admission, candidates are advised to check the official website of NID.
