NID Admission 2022 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply for BDes, MDes Courses

NID Admission 2022: National Institute of Design (NID) has extended the last date to apply for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in NID.

Interested candidates can now apply for admission in NID till 6 December 2021 (12 noon). "Last Date for submitting online application (without late fee) has been extended upto: 1200 hrs. MON, 6 DEC 2021," reads the admission portal of NID.

Candidates willing to apply for BDes and MDes courses in NIDs can do it on the official website: nid.edu.