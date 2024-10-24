NICL AO Results 2024 Out: How to Check Scores at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in?

NICL has announced the results for its 2023-24 Administrative Officer (Generalist & Specialist) - Scale I exam. A total of 265 candidates have been shortlisted for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination.
Candidates can access their scores on the official NICL website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The selected candidates are required to undergo the medical examination between 28 October and 8 November 2024, at their designated office locations.
The NICL has specified that candidates can visit any of the designated office locations between 11 am and 1 pm or 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm on any working day (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and Public Holidays). Candidates must bring a valid photo ID such as a Driving License, PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, or Passport for the medical examination.
Failure to appear for the pre-employment medical examination within the stipulated timeframe will result in the cancellation of the candidature, the NICL has stated.
The final selection will be contingent on a satisfactory medical report and subsequent verification of community certificates (for reserved candidates) or disability certificates (for PWD candidates). The NICL will not reimburse any travel expenses incurred for the medical examination.
How to Check NICL AO Results 2024?
Go to the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link that reads 'RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS).'
A result PDF will show up.
Click on the result pdf.
Check your results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
