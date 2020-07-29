NEP 2020: NCTE to Introduce New Framework for Teacher Education
The new standards will establish a new minimum degree qualification for teaching, a four-year integrated BEd degree.
A key focus point of the new National Education Policy introduced by the Union Cabinet on Wendy, 29 July, is the restructuring of the National Council of Technical Education (NCTE) as a professional standard setting body under the General Education Council.
The NCTE has also been tasked with developing a National Professional Standard for Teachers (NPST), aimed to be introduced by 2022.
The new standards will establish a new minimum degree qualification for teaching, a four-year integrated BEd degree, and gradually move teacher education into multidisciplinary colleges and universities by 2030.
For individuals who already hold a bachelor's degree in any specialised subject, a two-year BEd degree option will be offered.
For individuals who hold a Master's degree or a degree equivalent to a 4-year bachelor's degree, an adapted one-year BEd degree option will be offered.
Shorter post-BEd certification courses will also be offered at colleges and universities to teachers who wish to move into more specialised areas of teaching.
The key highlights of the New Education Policy is the use of technology in teaching, learning and assessment, a single regulator for higher education, graded autonomy for colleges, and phasing out of the affiliation system in 15 years.
It also includes formation of the National Research Foundation, internationalisation of education and multiple entry and exit points for students and an academic bank of credits.
The major reforms in school education includes universalisation of early childhood care education, setting up of a national mission on foundational literacy and numeracy, ‘5+3+3+4’ circular and pedological structure and no rigid separation between arts and sciences.
The policy also mandates the medium of instruction till at least class 5 and preferably till class 8 and beyond in home or regional language, and a 360-degree holistic report card – based on assessment by students, classmates and teachers.
(With inputs from IANS)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.