NEET UG Result 2024: NEET UG Revised Results Released, List Of Toppers Here

Check the simple steps to check NEET UG Result 2024 along with the rank 1 toppers list below

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
story-hero-img
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised final scorecard of NEET UG 2024 today on 26 July. Students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in to check their NEET UG 2024 result and scorecard.

According to NTA, the revised final result of NEET UG 2024 has changed the rank list of all the candidates. It has included 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for the question. This is the fourth time the result has been released. The NEET UG first result was issued on 4 June and second one was issued on 30 June and third one was issued on 20 July 2024.

The next step in the process will be the online counselling process for UG medical admissions. The dates for the same are pending. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will conduct the online counselling process.

NEET UG Result 2024: Rank 1 Toppers

  1. Mridul Manya Anand, Delhi - Score 720

  2. Ayush Naugraiya, Uttar Pradesh - Score 720

  3. Mazin Mansoor, Bihar - Score 720

  4. Prachita, Rajasthan - Score 720

  5. Saurav, Rajasthan - Score 720

  6. Divyansh, Delhi - Score 720

  7. Gunmay Garg, Punjab - Score 720

  8. Arghyadeep Dutta, West Bengal - Score 720

  9. Shubhan Sengupta, Maharashtra- Score 720

  10. Aryan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh - Score 720

  11. Palansha Agarwal, Maharashtra - Score 720

  12. Rajaneesh P, Tamil Nadu - Score 720

  13. Sreenand Sharmil, Kerala - Score 720

  14. Mane Neha Kuldeep, Maharashtra - Score 720

  15. Taijas Singh, Chandigarh - Score 720

  16. Devesh Joshi, Rajasthan - Score 720

  17. Iram Quazi, Rajasthan - Score 720

How To Download NEET UG Result 2024?

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

  2. On the home page, click on the link titled ‘Re-Revised Score Card(26 July 2024)’

  3. Candidate will have to enter the credentials to log in on the space provided.

  4. The revised final scorecard for NEET UG will be displayed on the screen

  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Topics:  NEET UG 

