NEET-UG Result 2022 Expected To Be Out Next Week: How To Download Scorecard?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon on its official website – neet.nta.nic.in. All the medical aspirants who appeared for the NEET-UG exam 2022 should know that the result is likely to be out by 7 September 2022. Earlier, the NTA NEET provisional answer key was issued by the concerned officials on the website.

Candidates who want to check their NTA NEET-UG 2022 result must visit the official website and use their personal login credentials as mentioned on the NEET-UG 2022 admit card to download the result.

NTA might also publish the NTA NEET-UG Final Answer Key 2022 along with the result. Let us know the steps to download the NEET (UG) Result 2022.