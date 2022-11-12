NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be Released on 14 or 15 November
Know how can candidates check the NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result on mcc.nic.in
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to release the NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on 14 or 15 November 2022. The candidates who participated in the second round of seat allotment can check the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in for the results.
The candidates can report to their allotted colleges from 12 to 18 November. Candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET UG counselling and wish to take admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent of all India quota seats can report to the colleges only if they get a seat.
NEET UG 2022: Important Dates
Fresh Registration/Payment: 11 November to 13 November 2022
Reset Registration Option: till 13 November 2022
Choice Filling & Choice Locking: Till 13 November 2022
Declaration of Provisional Result & Commencement of Reporting: 14 and 15 November 2022
How to Check NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’
Then you will have to click on ‘seat allotment for round 2’
The NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
You can download and save the result, get a hardcopy for future reference.
For more updates and notifications, candidates can keep checking the official website.
