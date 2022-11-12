NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be Released on 14 or 15 November

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to release the NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on 14 or 15 November 2022. The candidates who participated in the second round of seat allotment can check the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in for the results.

The candidates can report to their allotted colleges from 12 to 18 November. Candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET UG counselling and wish to take admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent of all India quota seats can report to the colleges only if they get a seat.