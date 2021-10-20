NEET UG 2021: Results Expected To Be Out Soon

The minimum marks required to qualify NEET UG 2021 in the unreserved category students is a 50 percentile in the exam.

On the other hand, the NEET UG 2021 qualification criteria for candidates belonging to other catagories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the General-PwD category varies from 40 percentile to 45 percentile.