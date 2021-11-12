NEET UG 2021: NTA Has Released Scanned OMR Sheets
Candidates can download the NEET UG 2021 OMR sheets at https://neet.nta.nic.in/ till 14 November 2021
Scanned OMR answer sheets of candidates who sat for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam 2021, has been released by the the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates can visit the official website of NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/ and download their respective OMR sheets till 14 November 2021.
While the NTA had already emailed the NEET UG 2021 scorecard and OMR answer sheets to the applicants' email IDs, some students had failed to receive it. Hence, on popular demand and in order to help the medical aspirants, the NTA decided to release the OMR answer sheets for candidates.
The NEET UG exam 2021 was conducted on 12 September 2021 in over 3,858 examination centres in India.
Candidates must note that the NTA has already released the results of the pen and paper examination, the NEET UG 2021 final answer key, and the NEET UG 2021 scorecards.
NEET UG 2021: How To Download Scanned OMR Sheets
Go to the official website of NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.
Navigate to the link that reads 'NEET UG 2021 OMR sheets' on the main page.
You will be redirected to a new page where you will be required to enter your official login credentials.
Once you have logged in, your NEET UG 2021 OMR sheets shall be displayed on your screen.
Check the sheets thoroughly, download them and keep a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that they can view and download the OMR sheets only till 09:00 pm on 14 November 2021. Hence, all candidates who are interested to check their answers should download their respective OMR sheets at the earliest.
Also, in case any applicant faces any difficulty or needs to contact the NTA, they can do so at 011-40759000 or mail the NTA at neet@nta.ac.in.
