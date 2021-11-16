NEET UG 2021: MCC Counselling Schedule
Read more for information on the NEET 2021 MCC counselling, admission process and important highlights.
As we inch closer to December 2021, it is expected that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET 2021 counselling dates and that the NEET 2021 counselling process will commence soon for the admission to the various medical colleges across India.
Candidates must note that the date for the NEET 2021 counselling will be announced at on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is also expected to update the NEET 2021 counselling schedule on its official website. Hence, any student who scores above the NEET 2021 cut off can register online for the NEET 2021 counselling.
Candidates must note that the registration will be done on the basis of the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats for admission to undergraduate medical courses.
NEET UG 2021 Counselling process: Important Points to Remember
The NEET UG 2021 counselling process shall involve three important dimensions-
Registration of candidate
Payment of fees
Choice filling and choice locking
Once candidates have successfully gone through these three stages, they will be allotted seats and henceforth report to their respective colleges.
The NEET 2021 counselling is done for the admission to UG medical programs in the country on the basis of the all India quota at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir),central and deemed universities, seats reserved for children of insured persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.
Candidates must note that the 85 per cent state quota seats for NEET 2021 counselling shall be conducted by the individual state authorities for admission to state government and private dental and medical colleges.
