NEET UG 2021 Dress Code and Other Guidelines

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2021 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 12 September 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to a report by Indian Express, around 16 lakh candidates have registered to appear for NEET 2021 exam. All candidates appearing for the same will have to follow certain guidelines and dress code.