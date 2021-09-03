NEET UG 2021 Admit Card to Release Soon, Exam on 12 September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card/hall ticket for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2021 soon.

According to the information brochure, the admit card will be issued three days before the exam. NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 September 2021. Therefore, admit cards are expected to be out on 9 September 2021

Candidates who have applied for the same will be able to download their admit card on NEET UG's official website: neet.nta.nic.in.