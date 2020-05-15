NEET (UG) 2020 Students Can Change Exam City Till 31 May
Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday, 15 May, announced that students appearing for NEET 2020 UG will have one final option of making changes to their candidate particulars and preference of test city till 31 May 2020.
In a message posted on Twitter, the minister attached a statement by the National Testing Agency, which said that the examination body will “make efforts to allot city of examination to candidates in order of the choices now opted by them in the application form, subject to availability of capacity in their desired city.”
In case of unavailability or due to administrative reasons, the NTA may allot a different city and its decision in the matter should be considered final, the statement said.
Candidates, however, may have to pay an additional fee for making changes, which can be done through credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI and PayTM. Changes to the form will only be reflected after the payment has been made, it added.
