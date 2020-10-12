NEET UG 2020: Results Likely to Be Announced Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2020 on Monday, 12 October. Students who appeared for the exam can view their results once released on the official NTA website: ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2020 was held on 13 September and over 14 lakh students appeared for the exam in over 3,843 centres across the nation.

The NEET 2020 scorecard will contain the rank and marks obtain by the students in NEET and also a subject-wise percentile score, total marks, All India Rank (AIR) and category rank.

NEET 2020 is held for admission in over 1.6 lakh seats in Indian medical and dental colleges. Fifteen AIIMS and two JIPMER medical colleges will also grant admission to students based on their NEET 2020 score.