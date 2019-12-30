NEET UG 2020: Last Date to Fill Application Forms is 31 Dec 2019
The National Test Agency (NTA) released the application for National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET) on 2 December 2019. The last date to apply for the NEET UG 2020 examination is 31 December 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can still register for NEET-UG 2020 exam and are advised to register for it at the earliest on the official website: ntaneet.nic.in.
The NEET-UG 2020 admit cards will be released on 27 March 2020, whereas, the exam will be held on 3 May 2020. The answer key for the exam will release in the last week of May 2020 and the final answer sheets after correcting the objections will release in the first week of June 2020. Check below the NEET UG 2020 important dates
NEET UG 2020 Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Application forms available online
|December 2, 2019
|Deadline to fill the application
|December 31, 2019
|Deadline to pay registration fee
|December 31, 2019
|Correction window for application form
|Second week of January 2020
|Release of NEET 2020 admit card
|March 27, 2020
|NEET 2020 exam date
|May 3, 2020
|Release of provisional answer key
|Last week of May 2020
|Release of final answer key
|First week of June 2020
|NEET 2020 result
|June 4, 2020
Important Things to Note Before Applying for NEET UG 2020 Exam
- The NEET-UG 2020 application forms can only be filled online
- Candidates can download the Information Bulletin from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in
- Documents needed for future purpose are as follows:
- NEET UG 2020 online application form, confirmation page printouts
- Candidates must have proof of the fee paid to apply for NEET-UG 2020 exam.
- Candidates must carry 4-5 passport size photographs and 4-5 postcard size photos which were scanned in the online application forms.
- Candidates from UT Jammu and Kashmir have to get a copy of system generated self-declaration form.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)