NEET SS 2021: Edit Window Scheduled To Open Today
Candidates who wish to make edits in their NEET SS 2021 application can do so from today on natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations is scheduled to open the edit window for NEET SS 2021 on 1 December 2021.
Candidates who wish to make changes in their NEET SS 2021 application form can do so by visiting the official website of NAT BOARD at natboard.edu.in.
Candidates must note that the window to make changes in the NEET SS 2021 application form will open at 03 pm on 1 December 2021 and close on 7 December 2021.
According to the official notice released, information filled in the application form can be edited and changed during the “Edit Window”.
However, candidates must remember that certain fields in the application form, such as the name of the candidate, email ID, nationality and test city, shall remain non-changeable.
In addition, candidates must also note that all those students who have successfully paid the examination fee for NEET SS 2021 during the earlier application submission window (between 22 September 2021 and 8 October 2021) but have failed to update their choices for the super-specialty courses from 1 November 2021 to 22 November 2021 are also eligible to submit their choices of super specialty program during this edit window.
All candidates must remember that the NATBOARD will not consider the application form for candidates who will fail to submit their choices of super specialty programme in the application form post this edit window.
Therefore, in light of such cases, the application fees paid by the candidates will be refunded in line with the NBEMS.
Please check this space for more details in the NEET SS 2021 exam and visit the official website of NATBOARD.
