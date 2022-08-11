NEET PG Counselling 2022 for MDS Round 1: Schedule Released, Check Details Here

After waiting for so long, candidates are now relieved as the MCC, Medical Counselling Committee, has finally released the complete counselling schedule for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) PG and MDS. Candidates who appeared in the NEET PG & MDS Exam 2022 can check the schedule from the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG Counselling dates 2022 have been published for seats of AIQ (all India quota; 50%), PG DNB, AFMS, central and deemed universities. The counselling process will be completed in four rounds including – Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, and Stray vacancy. Candidates are advised to check the official website to know the complete details about the NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022.