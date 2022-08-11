ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG Counselling 2022 for MDS Round 1: Schedule Released, Check Details Here

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 for Round 1: Check the complete schedule below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
NEET PG Counselling 2022 for MDS Round 1: Schedule Released, Check Details Here
After waiting for so long, candidates are now relieved as the MCC, Medical Counselling Committee, has finally released the complete counselling schedule for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) PG and MDS. Candidates who appeared in the NEET PG & MDS Exam 2022 can check the schedule from the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG Counselling dates 2022 have been published for seats of AIQ (all India quota; 50%), PG DNB, AFMS, central and deemed universities. The counselling process will be completed in four rounds including – Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, and Stray vacancy. Candidates are advised to check the official website to know the complete details about the NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022.

Candidates must remember that the NEET PG Round 2 Counselling process will begin from 17 September. Mop-up round will be held from 4-18 October and Stray vacancy round from 20-31 October.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Complete Schedule

According to the official notification released on the website, NEET PG Counselling Schedule for Round 1 is as follows:

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Start Date: Thursday, 01 September 2022.

NEET PG Counselling Last date for Registration and Fee Payment: Sunday, 04 September 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Start Date of Filling & Locking Choices of Medical Colleges: Friday, 02 September 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 End Date of Filling & Locking Choices of Medical Colleges: Monday, 04 September 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Date: 08 September.

NEET PG 2022 Admission Dates: 9-13 September.

NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Start Date: 17 September.

NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling End Date: 01 October.

