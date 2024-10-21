NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: How to Download at MCC.nic.in?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. The schedule, once released, will be available on the MCC's official website at MCC.nic.in.

The NEET PG counselling schedule will provide crucial information for candidates who have qualified for the All India Quota seats, which constitute 50 percent of the total seats in Central Universities.

To be eligible for the counselling process, candidates must have successfully qualified for the NEET PG exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).