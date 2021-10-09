ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG 2021 Scorecard To Be Released on 9 October, Here’s How to Check

Candidates can now download their respective NEET PG 2021 scorecards at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NEET PG 2021 scorecard will be released on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.</p></div>
The NEET PG 2021 scorecard is expected to be released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) by Saturday, 9 October, evening. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2021 Result Announced, Here's How to Check

The qualifying cutoff of NEET PG 2021 as well as the NEET PG rank list was previously declared along with the result on 28 September 2021.

NEET PG 2021 Scorecard Release Date Announced: Check Details

How to Download NEET PG 2021 Scorecard

  • Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

  • Click on the NEET PG 2021 tab

  • Click on the scorecard link on the redirected page

  • Enter your official credentials

  • Download your scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

The All-India quota (AIQ) merit list that will mention the candidates who are eligible for 50 percent all India quota seats, based on their All India rank in NEET PG 2021, is also set to release soon.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling sessions for admission of these seats. In case of admission to state or UT-administered institutes, candidates will have to appear in counselling sessions held by their respective state or UT.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official websites of NBE and NEET.

NEET SS 2021 Revised Exam Schedule: Check Details Here

