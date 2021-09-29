NEET PG 2021 Result Announced, Here's How to Check
NEET PG 2021 exam was conducted on 11 September 2021.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday, 29 September, declared the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on natboard.edu.in. NBEMS, in its official notice, also stated that the result will also be available on nbe.edu.in shortly.
How to Check NEET PG 2021 Result
Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in
Click on 'NEET-PG' under NBEMS result
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on NEET PG 2021 result link
Result PDF will appear on your screen
Check your score in front of your roll number
Download and save the PDF for future reference
NBEMS has also announced the cut-off score (out of 800) and minimum qualifying criteria (percentile) .
General category (UR/EWS): 50 percentile, 302 score
SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC): 40 percentile, 265 score
UR-PWD: 45 percentile, 283 score
"NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & Reservation Policy," reads the official notice released by NBEMS.
NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.
