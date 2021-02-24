NEET PG 2021 Registration Commences: Here’s How To Apply
The last date to apply for NEET-PG is 15 March 2021, till 11:55 pm
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has commenced the registration for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Post Graduate (NEET-PG) exam 2021. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it NBE’s official website: https://nbe.edu.in/
The last date to apply for NEET-PG is 15 March 2021, till 11:55 PM.
Admit cards for NEET-PG 2021 exam will be issued on 12 April, and the exam is likely to be conducted on 18 April 2021.
NEET- PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admission to various MD, MS, and PG Diploma Courses. Qualifying NEET-PG is mandatory for entry to MD, MS, PG Diploma courses under various universities/ institutions in the country.
How To Apply:
- Visit NBE’s official website: https://nbe.edu.in/
- Click on ‘New Registration’ link
- Register yourself using all the relevant details
- Login using the registered credentials
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
- Select your exam center, and submit
- Pay the application fee
- Save the application for future reference
Application Fee:
Candidates applying for NEET-PG under general and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 4,250 + Rs 765 GST. Whereas, the candidates applying under SC, ST, and PWD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,250 + Rs 585 GST.
Eligibility
Candidates who possess MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognised as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 will be considered eligible for NEET-PG. In addition to the degree, they should have also completed their one-year internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 30 June 2021.
In case of any doubt, candidates can reach out at:
- Helpline number: 022-61087595
- Email: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in
- Official Website: https://nbe.edu.in or www.natboard.edu.in
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.