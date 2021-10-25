NEET PG 2021 Counselling Process to Begin Today
Eligible candidates can register for NEET PG 2021 counselling on MCC's official website: mcc.nic.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to begin the counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 from Monday, 25 October.
Candidates who have qualified the entrance exam can register for the counselling on MCC's official website: mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG 2021counselling process will be conducted in two rounds. The first round will begin on 25 October and will end on 29 October. It will be followed by the second round of counselling, registrations for which will take place from 15 to 19 November 2021.
NEET PG 2021: Round 1 Counselling Schedule
Choice filling/locking option for round 1 counselling will begin from Tuesday, 26 October and will go on till 29 October 2021.
It will be followed by verification of internal candidates the respective institutes on 30 and 31 October 2021.
Seat allotment process for the same will take place on 1 and 2 November 2021.
Results for NEET PG 2021 round 1 counselling will be declared on 3 November 2021.
Candidates selected for admission are required to report to their allotted institute between 4 to 10 November 2021.
"A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken," reads the counselling information bulletin of NEET PG 2021.
After the end of second round of counselling, MCC will conduct a mop-up round for deemed and central university seats and PG DNB seats. Registrations for the same will take place from 8 to 13 December 2021.
