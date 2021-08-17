NEET PG 2021 Application, Correction Window Reopens: Here's How to Apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday, 16 August, reopened the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021. The board has also opened the correction window for the candidates who have already filled the application form.

Candidates who want to register for NEET-PG 2021, or want to edit their application form can do it on NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in.

Last date to apply for NEET PG 2021, and to make corrections is 20 August 2021, till 11:55 PM.