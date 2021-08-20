ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG 2021 Application, Correction Window Extended Till 25 August

NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 11 September 2021

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday, 19 August, announced the extension of registration and edit window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021.

Earlier, the board reopened the registration and correction window from 16 to 20 August 2021. However, it has now been extended till 25 August 2021 (11:55 PM).

NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 11 September 2021.

Aspiring candidates who still haven't registered for NEET-PG 2021 can do it on NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in

Recently, central government decided to implement OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota scheme. Therefore, the candidates who have already registered for the exam can also change their category and EWS status using the correction window on the above mentioned website, if they desire to do so.

All applicants must note that the correction window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form.

How to Apply for NEET PG 2021

  • Visit NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in

  • Click on 'NEET-PG 2021'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'New Registration'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Key in your personal details to register

  • Login using your user ID and password

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee.

