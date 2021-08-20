NEET PG 2021 Application, Correction Window Extended Till 25 August

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday, 19 August, announced the extension of registration and edit window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021.

Earlier, the board reopened the registration and correction window from 16 to 20 August 2021. However, it has now been extended till 25 August 2021 (11:55 PM).