NEET PG 2020: Result To Be Declared Soon By NBE - nbe.edu.in
National Board of Examination (NBE) will release the NEET PG result soon. According to the official notification, NEET PG result will be declared by 31 January 2020. NEET PG result will be released on the official portal of NBE at nbe.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG exam are advised to follow the NBE portal for result updates.
The main task of NBE is to organise the NEET PG exam and release the result of the same. Mark sheet-cum-result-certificate for the NEET PG 2020 exam can be downloaded from nbe.edu.in as soon as the result is declared. NEET PG result will be valid only for the current admission session.
How To Check NEET PG 2020 Result?
- Candidates need to visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in
- Click on the link ‘Results’
- Enter the required login credentials
- As soon as the candidate clicks on submit, the NEET PG 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and download the NEET PG 2020 result for future reference.
NEET PG 2020 Qualifying Criteria
National Board of Examination (NBE) conduct the NEET PG exam to fill the seats of candidates who are applying for admissions in post-graduation medical courses - MD and MS in India. Mentioned below is the criteria for qualifying for different categories:
|Category
|Eligibility Criteria
|General
|50th Percentile
|SC/ST/OBC (includng PwD of SC/ST/OBC)
|40th Percentile
|UR PwD
|45th Percentile
Candidates who score 50 percentile or above will be eligible to appear for the counselling session. However, the final result will be determined based on the total rank scored by the candidate.
The eligibility to participate in the counselling will be determined according to the postgraduate medical education regulations. Based on this result, MD / MS / PG diploma course will be admitted.
According to the Medical Education Policy & Medical Education manual of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there is an annual capacity of giving admission to 31,415 MD/MS aspirants. Earlier, 3,500 seals were also added in various medical colleges in the country.
