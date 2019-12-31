NEET PG 2020: Check Exam Pattern and Download Admit Card Online
The National Board of Examination (NBE) uploaded a notification regarding the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) post-graduation (PG) 2020 exam announcing that the admit cards for NEET PG 2020 will be live on 31 December 2019. The NEET PG 2020 admit card has been released on the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Candidates for the NEET PG 2020 exam can download the admit cards from the official website at nbe.edu.in as soon as it is live on the website. NEET PG 2020 application forms were released on November 1, where the candidates were given a chance to apply for the exam till 21 November 2019.

The NEET PG exam is conducted for students who are seeking admission in courses like Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS) and Postgraduate Diploma (PG diploma).

The NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on a single day and in a single shift from 3:30 pm to 7.00 pm.

For important dates and important instruction before appearing for the NEET PG 2020 exam, check below.

NEET PG 2020 Important Dates

Date Events
05-Jan-20NEET PG 2020 Exam
31 Dec, 2019 - 05 Jan, 2020Admit Card
31 Jan, 2020 (Tentative)Result
03 Feb, 2020 - 08 Feb, 2020 (Tentative)Score Card
16 Mar, 2020 - 31 Mar, 2020 (Tentative)Counselling - Round one
02 Apr, 2020 - 15 Apr, 2020 (Tentative)Counselling - Round two
22 Apr, 2020 - 11 May, 2020 (Tentative)Counselling - Mop-up round for deemed, central universities

NEET 2020 Exam Pattern

Purpose of ExaminationQualifying cum Ranking Examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses
PeriodicityAnnual
Pattern of examinationMCQ based with the single correct response
Time Allocated3 Hrs. 30 min.
Negative markingYes, 1 mark will be deducted for the incorrect response 4 marks will be awarded for a correct response
SyllabusAs per the Graduate Medical Education Regulation
Mode of conductComputer-based

  • NEET PG 2020 Important Instructions Before Appearing For the Exam
  1. The candidates are advised not to appear for the NEET PG 2020 examination without their respective admit cards
  2. Candidates should attach their recent passport size photo on the admit card.
  3. Original Government-issued ID proof document like PAN Card or Voter ID or Passport or Driving License or Aadhaar Card is required.
  4. Foreign Nationals appearing for the NEET PG 2020 exam must carry their passport or any other document which might prove that they are a medical practitioner in their respective country.
  5. As per the official notification, candidates must reach their respective test centres at 1:30 pm. The candidates will get entry at 3.00 pm which is half an hour prior to the starting time for the examination.
  6. Candidates are advised to maintain discipline at the test centre as it will be under CCTV surveillance.

More Instructions For NEET PG 2020 Exam

