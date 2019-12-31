NEET PG 2020: Check Exam Pattern and Download Admit Card Online

Candidates for the NEET PG 2020 exam can download the admit cards from the official website at nbe.edu.in as soon as it is live on the website. NEET PG 2020 application forms were released on November 1, where the candidates were given a chance to apply for the exam till 21 November 2019.

The NEET PG exam is conducted for students who are seeking admission in courses like Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS) and Postgraduate Diploma (PG diploma).

The NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on a single day and in a single shift from 3:30 pm to 7.00 pm.

For important dates and important instruction before appearing for the NEET PG 2020 exam, check below.