NEET MDS 2022 Registration Closes Today, Fill Application Form on nbe.edu.in
NEET MDS 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 6 March 2022.
NEET MDS: The National Board Of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conclude the registration process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 on Monday, 24 January 2022.
Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the same can do it on the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in.
Candidates can register for NEET MDS exam till 11:55 pm on Monday.
NEET MDS 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 06 March 2022.
NEET MDS 2022: How To Apply?
Go to the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in.
Click on 'NEET MDS' link on the home page.
Click on 'Application Link' under 2022
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'New Registration'
Enter your personal details and register yourself
Go to 'Applicant Login'
Enter your registered User ID and password
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
After the registration window is closed, the NBE will open the edit window for all candidates from 28 to 31 January 2022. Whereas the final edit window to rectify incorrect photograph, signature, and thumb impression images will open from 12 to 15 February 2022.
NRRT MDS 2022 admit card will be issued on 1 March, followed by examination on 6 March, and declaration of result on 21 March 2022.
About NEET MDS
NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS courses in various universities/institutions in India.
