NEET MDS 2022 Registration Closes Today, Fill Application Form on nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS: The National Board Of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conclude the registration process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 on Monday, 24 January 2022.

Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the same can do it on the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in.

Candidates can register for NEET MDS exam till 11:55 pm on Monday.