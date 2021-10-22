NEET MDS 2022 Exam Postponed
NEET MDS 2022 has been postponed to 4 June 2022. Visit natboard.edu.in for more details.
The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for NEET MDS 2022. The exam shall now be conducted on 4 June 2022.
Candidates who were supposed to sit for the exam at the previous date (19 December 2021) can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in to check the official notice for more details.
According to an official notice, the NEET MDS 2022 admission has been delayed because the admission for the academic session of 2021-22 has not yet been completed.
The counselling for the NEET MDS 2021 examination, which was conducted on 16 December 2020 shall now commence by November 2021.
Candidates must note that while the NEET MDS 2021 result was declared on 31 December 2020, the counselling process only began by August 2021. Hence, this delay in the entire counselling schedule has led to the postponement of the NEET MDS 2022 exam.
Additionally, the NEET MDS 2022 examination shall be conducted for a total duration of three hours. It shall be held in an online format and the exam will contain 240 multiple choice questions in a single session.
In case of incorrect responses, candidates must remember that they will be subjected to 25 percent negative marking. However, the absence of attempting any questions will lead to zero deductions.
A total of 274 colleges will participate in the NEET MDS 2022 examination in 2022.
Candidates preparing for the NEET MDS 2022 exam are advised to check the official website of NEET at natboard.edu.in for more details.
